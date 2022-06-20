Texas Rangers Will Trade Tickets for Blood Donations

The Texas Rangers are going to bat for Texans in need of lifesaving transfusions by offering vouchers for tickets in trade for blood donations.

The team announced Monday they're hosting a blood drive with Carter BloodCare at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and those who take part will receive a voucher for two tickets on the upper level.

Donors can park in Lot A, enter through the West VIP entrance, and go to the event in The High Ball Lounge and 4.21 Food Hall, which are located on the upper concourse behind first base.

The vouchers are for the 2022 season and only one voucher will be given to each donor, while supplies last.

The blood drive comes at a crucial time for the local blood supply -- blood banks have been reporting dire shortages in the blood supply for more than a year and typically donations drop in the summer, organizers said, with students on summer break and families taking vacations.

"We are grateful to partner with Carter BloodCare on this important community initiative and we encourage Rangers fans to do their part to support the DFW blood supply," said Jim Cochrane, SVP of business partnerships with the Texas Rangers.

By donating blood, donors help people in urgent need of transfusions, including trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatments, and many others.

To secure a spot at the July 2 blood drive, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.