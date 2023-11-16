Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month: A race to save lives

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month with Thursday, November 16 being World Pancreatic Cancer Day. This year, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, also called PanCAN, is trying to spread the word hoping people understand they can change the course of this disease with awareness and early detection. Doctors say it's about recognizing the risks and symptoms and advocating for your health for early diagnosis.

PanCAN is the only pancreatic cancer organization comprehensively fighting the disease, and communities are coming together to raise awareness and inspire action during November.

The pancreas is located deep within the abdominal cavity, behind the stomach, and in front of the spine. It produces digestive enzymes that help the body use and store energy and regulate blood sugar levels. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer are often vague and can include: abdominal or mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, loss of appetite, indigestion, changes in stool, and new-onset diabetes.

Outside of family history, there is evidence that age, smoking, being overweight, pancreatitis, and diabetes may also increase your risk of pancreatic cancer.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the nation’s deadliest cancers, with a five-year survival rate of just 12%. It is currently the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

This year alone, an estimated 64,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease and safely more than 50,000 will die.

PanCAN is hosting a free virtual event on November 16 at 1 p.m. in hopes of giving people more information about early detection when it comes to the disease.

UT Southwestern’s Simmons Cancer Center is hosting a free, cancer patient summit for patients, caregivers, and providers. That event is happening on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radiation Oncology Building on 2280 Inwood Road in Dallas.