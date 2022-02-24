This year's Cowtown Marathon will have special meaning for one participant after a medical condition threatened his career.

Matt Shane, of Waco, has always been active, constantly training for his next big marathon or endurance event, despite being diagnosed with a form of kidney disease at an early age.

At the age of five, Shane was diagnosed with Alport syndrome, a genetic disease that attacks blood vessels located in the kidneys.

"My disease has never stopped me. When I found out about it, I was like, 'okay, yeah, it's a little speed bump in my life,' but my blood type says how I am in my life and that's B+," said Shane.

Unfortunately, a mountain bike accident launched him into stage five kidney failure.

He needed a kidney transplant and the perfect match was already in the family.

"Of all the people, my nephew was the best match," said Shane.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Dr. Johanna Bayer, surgical director for transplantation at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth oversaw the transplant surgery.

"Most patients that come in for kidney transplant, they're very excited. A lot of times, they're a little emotional, because it's their big day," Dr. Bayer said.

After more than a year of recovery and rehabilitation, Shane is preparing for his next goal which is to participate in the 44th Cowtown Marathon.

"I'm not racing anymore. I don't go to win. That's not my job. That's not my goal anymore. My goal is to cross the finish line because this will never stop me," said Shane.

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of The Cowtown Marathon.