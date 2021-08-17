coronavirus

How Long Before North Texas Reaches Herd Immunity?

Earlier this year, researchers said Dallas County would reach herd immunity by the summer. But with the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, that timeline has changed.

Herd immunity is achieved when enough people are protected from COVID-19, either by prior infection or vaccination, that the virus stops spreading.

Earlier this summer, Dallas County researchers said the county had reached herd immunity -- but that was before the delta variant began to spread.

Now, those researchers say the county will reach herd immunity when 90% of the population has COVID-19 antibodies.

It's unknown how much antibody protection people with asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 have after they recover.

