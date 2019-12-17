Healthier Options for Holiday Desserts: Lightened Up Egg Nog

Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds. Dietitian and Mommy Blogger in Dallas, Kacie Barnes is helping us make those holiday dessert staples, just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste.
Barnes introduced us to Lightened Up Egg Nog:
- 4 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 6 egg yolks
- Scant ½ cup agave
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg, plus more for topping
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, plus more for topping
- 1 tablespoon whole cloves
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- In a blender, add the almond milk, egg yolks, raw honey, ground nutmeg, and ground cinnamon. Blend 30-60 seconds until smooth.
- Pour the mixture into a sauce pan, add the whole cloves, and heat over medium low heat.
- Cook the eggnog for about 10-15 minutes until it starts to thicken and slowly cook the eggs. Do NOT let it simmer or boil (no bubbling). If it looks like it’s about to boil, remove from the heat and whisk for a minute before returning to the stove.
- Once the eggnog has thickened, remove from heat, and stir in vanilla extract.
- Strain the mixture using a fine mesh strainer to remove the cloves. Cool and then pour into an airtight container and refrigerate for 6-8 hours, or overnight.
- When ready to serve, sprinkle with a dash of nutmeg and cinnamon