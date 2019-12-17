Healthier Options for Holiday Desserts: Lightened Up Egg Nog

Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds. Dietitian and Mommy Blogger in Dallas, Kacie Barnes is helping us make those holiday dessert staples, just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste.

Barnes introduced us to Lightened Up Egg Nog:

4 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk

6 egg yolks

Scant ½ cup agave

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg, plus more for topping

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, plus more for topping

1 tablespoon whole cloves

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract