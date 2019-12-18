Healthier Options for Holiday Desserts: Lightened Up Buckeye Balls

Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds. Kacie Barnes, dietitian and mommy blogger in Dallas, is helping us make those holiday dessert staples just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste. Here is her healthier take on Buckeyes:

1 16-oz jar 100% natural smooth peanut butter

⅓ cup pure maple syrup

1-2 tablespoons coconut flour

¼ - ½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¾ cup rice crisp cereal

1-½ cups chocolate chips

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Directions: