Flu Spikes Late in North Texas

We're seeing an unusual spike in flu cases across North Texas.

Even though it's fairly late in the season, flu cases and hospitalizations have been up week after week in Dallas County.

Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas said almost one in every five flu tests in Texas has come back positive.

"We're really seeing a lot of influenzas and that is leading to an increase in emergency room visits," said professor of medicine Dr. Trish Perl at UT Southwestern.

The majority of positive tests are for Type-A influenza.

Antivirals, like Tamiflu, can be taken in the first 48 hours of being sick, to lessen symptoms and the length of the illness.

Pharmacists at Campbell Pharmacy said they're filling about 10 prescriptions for anti-viral flu drugs a day.

"There's plenty in stock because no one's been ordering them, but this flu season has not been bad until now," said lead pharmacist Dawn Moshier.

No Texas children have died of influenza complications this season.