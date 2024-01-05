Equine therapy offers therapeutic treatments in Dallas

Horseback riding can be a fun adventure for a lot of people but an equestrian group in southern Dallas is proving that the pastime can change lives.

Equest, in southeastern Dallas, serves individuals with diverse needs through therapeutic activities with horses.

They serve clients ages two and up, with physical, intellectual, and emotional disabilities.

Collectively among all clients, there are more than 115 different diagnoses of physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

28-year-old Zachary has autism and has been attending therapy sessions for seven years.

"He definitely is more relaxed, and he's very happy when he arrives," said his mother Dawn Stringer.

The benefits of equine therapy include improved balance, muscle tone, concentration and self-esteem.

"You see joy every day when you come here. You walk through the barn and there are clients smiling and saying hi to their horses and you see just an immense amount of joy that you don't see anywhere else, and it truly helps people in such a different way than anything I've ever seen," said instructor Michaela McKinney.

McKinney said there are many opportunities for volunteering, whether it’s with a group or on an individual basis.

You can visit the website to fill out a form and apply here, https://www.equest.org/opportunities.