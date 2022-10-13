Don't Put It Off Any Longer, Two Options for Breast Cancer Screenings Friday and Saturday

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all month long we've heard from breast cancer survivors and doctors about the importance of getting screened.

During the pandemic, an estimated 10 million cancer screenings were missed. It's also important to know if you are at risk.

ARLINGTON BREAST CANCER, HEALTH SCREENINGS EVENT

On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, families in Arlington, Mansfield and the general area are invited to a Breast Cancer Awareness Health Fair.

Free mammograms will be offered as well as other health screenings and vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu.

The free event is being held at Bob Duncan Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's a passion project for Arlington City Councilmember Nikki Hunter.

"It's important for me as an elected official to speak to any woman out there and say 'you know, have you had your mammogram yet?' If you haven't, this is your chance, come out to this event," said Hunter.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for the event.

DALLAS BREAST CANCER SCREENING EVENT

On Saturday, Oct. 15 the 'Let's Get Screened' event will help women across North Texas set up health screenings and talk to a genetic counselor about their risk for breast cancer.

The free event is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Dallas County Clubhouse of Cancer Support Community North Texas at 8196 Walnut Hill Lane, below the Texas Health Cancer Center.

Cancer Support Community North Texas teamed up with Pretty N' Pink and Sisters Network for the event. According to studies, breast cancer has the highest mortality rate of any cancer in women ages 20 – 59. Among that, African-American women have a 31% breast cancer mortality rate – the highest of any U.S. racial or ethnic group.

CLICK HERE To register before the event or call 214-345-8230.