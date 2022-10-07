Breast Cancer Survivor: ‘Don't Wait' On Getting Screened

October is breast cancer awareness month.

This weekend, Parkland Health in Dallas is hosting a breast health and wellness expo in an effort to save lives and spread hope.

The "Come Together For The Cure" expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Dallas College Pleasant Grove Campus on 802 Buckner Blvd. in Dallas. There will be experts on site with breast health resources, education, panel discussions, free blood pressure and glucose screenings, yoga, and more. The interactive event is free and open to the public, especially for breast cancer fighters, survivors, caregivers, and friends.

There's another expo next Saturday, Oct. 15 at Salem Institutional Baptist Church.

Doctors say early and proactive screenings can be a lifesaver.

Earlier this week, Katie Couric shared her recent breast cancer diagnosis on NBC’S Today show. She found out those results from a mammogram that had been postponed for six months.

“If I had forgotten to schedule a mammogram, this might be a helpful reminder for other people, too,” she said in a blog post.

Parkland doctors said that's not out of the ordinary for a lot of people.

“We had a pause in screening mammography, and we are still now trying to catch up from that,” said Dr. Jennifer Schopp, chief of radiation safety at Parkland. “We urge everyone to come out for their annual screening mammograms beginning at the age of 40. At the age of 40, mammogram screenings can detect breast cancer early and we want yearly mammograms to have early detection of breast cancer, when it's the most treatable and easier to treat.”

Dr. Schopp works for both Parkland and UT Southwestern, specializing in breast imaging, early cancer detection, and interventions. She said 40 is the magic number to begin mammogram screenings but if a person’s family history or other genetic circumstances presents a higher risk – then earlier screenings may be needed.

"Some of the screening recommendations can sometimes be confusing to a lot of people, even to doctors. But all of the breast specialists in my field and related fields of cancer – and especially those who treat cancer – strongly recommend screening to begin at age 40,” she said.

According to the Journal of the American College of Radiology, mammogram volumes have not returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.

“Cancer diagnoses declined significantly in the acute phase and have not fully rebounded, emphasizing the need to increase outreach efforts directed at the specific patient population and facility types,” states a paper published in June.

Dr. Schopp said for many, there is a fear of both the procedure and the potential results.

"We can all relate to that fear. But again, early detection makes a huge difference. So I think that the benefits of early detection and getting your mammogram at age 40 and yearly outweighs any of the risks of us being nervous about the results,” she said. “We also have amazing treatments now for breast cancer, they are especially effective when detected early. Our therapies today are so much better – we have a huge impact on survival.”

The no-cost mammogram appointments for Saturday’s expo are all booked up – which is a good thing because many people are heeding the warnings.

If you need a breast cancer screening and don’t know where to start, organizers are encouraging people to come to the expo and get connected to resources. You can also click here for online resources.

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there is a breast health and wellness expo to encourage women not to put off screenings. A Rowlett woman knows how dangerous it can be if you wait.

Stephanie Thomas knows first hand about how dangerous it can be if you wait to get yourself checked.

She was only 38 years old when she found a lump – two years before the recommended age to start mammograms.

But that lump was in weird place – deep in her armpit.

“I actually just thought I was getting the flu or a cold because you don't associate lumps in your armpit with breast cancer in general,” she said.

Thomas didn't think much of it. She was busy raising her three kids.

“I let it go, it kind of went away and then it came back. And it got bigger,” she said. “When I raised my arm, I could see it. My husband could see it. My kids could see it like this. This was an emergency situation for me.”

She also suffered from intense fatigue, which was unusual for her at that age. Eventually, she got it looked at by medical professionals. One nurse actually thought it was a cyst.

But a quick-thinking doctor worried it was more than that and ordered Thomas’ first ever mammogram. The results were terrifying.

“I found out I had a metastasis to my spine. So initially thinking I was stage two, no big deal. Some chemo radiation, it would be fine,” she remembers. “Come to find out when you have a metastasis, it's metastatic. So your oncologist automatically considers your stage four. And that's a scary thing. When you think your stage 4 at 38 years old and you have younger kids."

Stephanie Thomas

Thomas went through months of chemotherapy, concentrated radiation to her spine, and even lymph node dissections.

“My primary care physician was amazing and was such a Godsend. He had me into an oncologist the very next day, which is very rare,” she said.

Despite the diagnosis, Thomas tried to keep her life at home as normal as possible through the fight of her life.

“As a mom and a wife, I wanted to keep things as normal for my family as possible. So I continued working,” she said. “I had an amazing company that I work for still, that worked with me and allowed me to be off the week after chemo to recover. I would go in and work for two weeks and do the same thing again. They were super supportive.”

After a fierce battle, by March 2017 she was cancer free. She has been ever since.

Now at the age of 44, she looks back and knows it could've been worse. She said she wants others to learn from her experience.

"Don't wait. I am so thankful for my situation and that my diagnosis was not worse than it was. Usually metastatic is very scary. And it can spread very quickly,” she said. "Don't just check your breast, check your armpits and into your armpits. If something feels off, be determined. Go see the doctor. If they're like, ‘Oh, it's no big deal.’ No, find a doctor who will listen."

Thomas said her grandmother was adopted, so her knowledge on her family history is limited.

Just as mammograms and yearly screenings are important at age 40 and beyond, self-screenings and annuals with your doctor to feel for any lumps are just as crucial.

“Please, please, please make sure you are doing your self-exams. If you feel anything, go and see your doctor, ask for a mammogram,” she said. “It's preventative.”