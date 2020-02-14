DCHHS Reports 17 Flu-Related Deaths of 2019-2020 Season

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the 17th flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season.
The patient was a 54-year-old Dallas County resident who had underlying medical conditions.
16 adults deaths and 1 pediatric death have been reported in Dallas County during the 2019-2020 flu season.
"This latest death is another reminder that flu is serious and remains at high levels in our community. It is still not too late to get the flu vaccine if you have not already done so, and practice prevention measures", said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older. Flu vaccines for adults and children are available for free at all DCHHS immunization clinic sites.
Tips for Avoiding the Flu
- Get a flu vaccine every season, especially people at high risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
- If you're experiencing flu symptoms, visit your doctor and begin taking antiviral medications to help you recover more quickly