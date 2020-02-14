DCHHS Reports 17 Flu-Related Deaths of 2019-2020 Season

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the 17th flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season.

The patient was a 54-year-old Dallas County resident who had underlying medical conditions.

16 adults deaths and 1 pediatric death have been reported in Dallas County during the 2019-2020 flu season.

"This latest death is another reminder that flu is serious and remains at high levels in our community. It is still not too late to get the flu vaccine if you have not already done so, and practice prevention measures", said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older. Flu vaccines for adults and children are available for free at all DCHHS immunization clinic sites.

