DCHHS Reports 14 Flu-Related Deaths of 2019-2020 Season

Dallas County Health and Human Services reports the 12th, 13th, and 14th flu-related deaths in Dallas County

By Hannah Jones

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the 12th, 13th, and 14th flu-related deaths in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season.

The patients were 77, 62, and 37 years old, all of whom had underlying medical conditions and were residents of Dallas County.

13 adults deaths and 1 pediatric death have been reported in Dallas County during the 2019-2020 flu season.

Two other possible influenza-associated pediatric deaths are pending Medical Examiner’s determination of cause of death.

"Flu is serious and remains at high levels in our community. We urge everyone to get the flu vaccine if they have not already done so, and practice prevention measures," Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority, said.

"Getting flu vaccine is especially important for persons with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease-to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include: frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older. Flu vaccines for adults and children are available for free at all DCHHS immunization clinic sites.

