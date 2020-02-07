DCHHS Reports 16 Flu-Related Deaths of 2019-2020 Season

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the 16th flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season.

The patient was a 62-year-old Dallas resident who had underlying medical conditions.

15 adults deaths and 1 pediatric death have been reported in Dallas County during the 2019-2020 flu season.

Two other possible influenza-associated pediatric deaths are pending Medical Examiner’s determination of cause of death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older. Flu vaccines for adults and children are available for free at all DCHHS immunization clinic sites.