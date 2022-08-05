Dallas County Declares Monkeypox Outbreak a Health Emergency

On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an emergency declaration for the monkeypox outbreak.

County health director Dr. Philip Huang said Friday, the updated total case number is 215.

98% of cases are in men who have sex with men. No pediatric cases have been reported in Dallas County.

Dallas County received a shipment of about 5,000 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine last week.

People eligible for the monkeypox vaccine include men who have sex with men, if they have had multiple or anonymous partners in the last two weeks and anyone who's had intimate contact with another infected person.

Dallas county officials say they do not have enough vaccines to offer them to anyone who wants one.

Jenkins said the county will use the emergency declaration to try and get more doses of the vaccine, which are being distributed by the federal government.

The health department is working with several community partners like Prism Health North Texas, Parkland Health, Abounding Prosperity, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and Community Health Empowerment to administer the vaccine.

"We have the most monkeypox cases in the state of Texas," said Jenkins in Friday's press conference. "We're going to defeat monkeypox through tracing the people who have been in contact with a person with monkeypox, testing them and getting the vaccine out to the most vulnerable populations."

Dr. Huang confirmed Friday that positive monkeypox specimens have been detected in the county's wastewater, indicating community transmission.

If you suspect you are at high risk, you may call (972) 692-2780.

DCHHS reports on its site that it is currently experiencing a high number of calls.