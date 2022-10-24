Could North Texas Prepare for Tripledemic?

After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States.

Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn.

This Texas Department of Health and Human Services map shows flu or illnesses with flu-like symptoms are spreading.

However, RSV is surging right now among children.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"We're seeing a lot of the children's hospitals getting filled up with patients right now," said Dr. David Winter at Baylor Scott and White. "It's the biggest surge I've seen in a long time."

At Parkland Hospital in Dallas, officials say they've received requests for bed space from area children's hospitals.

"We got a call from Children's Health the other day, looking for a hospital bed for a kid who needed a hospital bed admission for RSV. They're out of room. In fact, every pediatric ward in Dallas is out of room," said Parkland Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang.

Chang said weekly flu numbers are the highest they've been since the start of the pandemic.

"The number one thing is going to be preventing flu. There's a shot. Go get it. COVID? There's a lot of shots! Go get them. RSV is more like your common cold where you just need to avoid transmitting it and catching it from other folks," said Chang.

Experts predict COVID cases will rise as temperatures drop and people gather indoors for the holidays.

Experts are concerned about a "triple threat" virus surge or a "tripledemic" of influenza, RSV and COVID-19, which could overwhelm health systems and stretch medical resources.

These include medications like antivirals, which can be used to treat the flu.

"There could be a trifecta of bad disease this year," said Winter.