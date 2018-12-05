Texas' Largest Nursing Home Operator Files for Bankruptcy, Sparking Concerns About Patients, Jobs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Texas' Largest Nursing Home Operator Files for Bankruptcy, Sparking Concerns About Patients, Jobs

Dallas-based Senior Care Centers operates about 100 facilities in Texas

By Holly K. Hacker and Sue Ambrose - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    All Dressed in White
    Smiley N. Pool/Staff Photographer
    A fence surrounds the vacant Lake Arthur Place nursing home on Aug. 20, 2018, The nursing home didn't reopen after Harvey struck last August. The state has reopened its investigation into what happened at Lake Arthur Place during the storm.

    Texas' largest nursing home provider, Senior Care Centers, has filed for bankruptcy in a serious setback for the Dallas-based company that drew fire last year for not evacuating patients before Hurricane Harvey struck.

    Senior Care Centers, which operates about 100 facilities in Texas, filed for reorganization in U.S. bankruptcy court for the Northern District of Texas on Tuesday, reporting more than $100 million in debt. It's at least the second troubled nursing care giant in the Dallas area to file for bankruptcy since late last year.

    In a news release, Senior Care Centers said high rents and "burdensome'' debts dragged it down. The company pledged that patient care will not suffer due to its financial woes, and that it will "continue providing comprehensive care and support to its nearly 10,000 patients and residents.''

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Photos: George H. W. Bush Mourned by Nation

    [NATL] George H. W. Bush Mourned by Nation
    Pool

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices