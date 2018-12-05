A fence surrounds the vacant Lake Arthur Place nursing home on Aug. 20, 2018, The nursing home didn't reopen after Harvey struck last August. The state has reopened its investigation into what happened at Lake Arthur Place during the storm.

Texas' largest nursing home provider, Senior Care Centers, has filed for bankruptcy in a serious setback for the Dallas-based company that drew fire last year for not evacuating patients before Hurricane Harvey struck.

Senior Care Centers, which operates about 100 facilities in Texas, filed for reorganization in U.S. bankruptcy court for the Northern District of Texas on Tuesday, reporting more than $100 million in debt. It's at least the second troubled nursing care giant in the Dallas area to file for bankruptcy since late last year.

In a news release, Senior Care Centers said high rents and "burdensome'' debts dragged it down. The company pledged that patient care will not suffer due to its financial woes, and that it will "continue providing comprehensive care and support to its nearly 10,000 patients and residents.''

