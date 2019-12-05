Tarrant County Reports 1st Pediatric Flu Death Since 2015

A child has died from the flu in Tarrant County for the first reported time since 2015, county health officials say.

The death is the fourth from pediatric flu in Texas this year, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

"Because of the sensitive nature of the information, we can't share any other details, other than to say that the child had underlying health conditions," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. "The patient tested positive for Influenza B, which is circulating early and predominantly this season."

Tarrant County has seen a sharp increase over the previous three flu seasons in the number of patient visits due to influenza-like illnesses this fall, according to a chart released by the county health department.

Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

A school officer and a student were injured at Wisoonsin's Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, when the student was shot after attempting to stab the office with a sharp object. The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

"We want to remind everyone to get their flu shot," Taneja said. "It's definitely not too late, and the vaccine offers you the best protection against getting the flu."