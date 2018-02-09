Red Hats Raise Awareness for Congenital Heart Defects

As red hats are passed out across DFW, a Dallas nurse inspires families of children born with heart defects. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

Thousands of little red hats have gone to hospitals in North Texas given to babies born in February.

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week is this week and the American Heart Association is distributing thousands of the little red hats to participating hospitals.

The hats are given to newborns throughout the month of February to raise awareness of congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

Erin Hunter, a registered nurse in the Heart Center at Children's Health, had her first open-heart surgery to repair a congenital heart defect when she was just nine months old.

She had six more surgeries by the time she was 11.

"I remember stories my parents would tell me when I was younger about them never wanting to leave my bedside, to get even a little night's sleep, because they wanted to be completely involved in the care," Hunter said.

Now, as a registered nurse, she cares for children like Jaxtyn Davis, born with heart defects.

"He's not going to remember a bit of it, but we will," said Jaxtyn's mother, Brandy Davis.

This year Dallas-Fort Worth residents knitted more than 5,500 little red hats to be given to newborns.