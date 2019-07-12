Mosquitoes in Dallas and Mesquite have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department.

A sampling of mosquito traps in the 75149, 75181 and 75217 ZIP codes recently tested positive for the virus.

DCHHS said they planned to spray for mosquitoes in the 75217 ZIP code in Dallas on Thursday and Friday night, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in an area near the 1100 block of Cabot. The spray area will be bound by Lawton Drive, Cliffview Drive, Suetelle Drive and Goldfield Drive.

No spraying has been announced for Mesquite.

So far this year, there have been zero human cases of West Nile virus reported in Dallas County.

The West Nile virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV.

"Mosquito season is here. We want the residents of Dallas County to know to expect more positive traps this season and to therefore remember the 4 Ds." said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director, in a previous statement.