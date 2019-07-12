Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Mesquite, Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
West Nile Virus

Complete coverage of the West Nile virus in North Texas

Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Mesquite, Dallas

Zero human cases of West Nile virus reported in Dallas County this season

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 6 South Florida

    Mosquitoes in Dallas and Mesquite have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department.

    A sampling of mosquito traps in the 75149, 75181 and 75217 ZIP codes recently tested positive for the virus.

    DCHHS said they planned to spray for mosquitoes in the 75217 ZIP code in Dallas on Thursday and Friday night, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in an area near the 1100 block of Cabot.  The spray area will be bound by Lawton Drive, Cliffview Drive, Suetelle Drive and Goldfield Drive.

    No spraying has been announced for Mesquite.

    So far this year, there have been zero human cases of West Nile virus reported in Dallas County.

    The West Nile virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

    Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV.

    "Mosquito season is here. We want the residents of Dallas County to know to expect more positive traps this season and to therefore remember the 4 Ds." said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director, in a previous statement.

    How to Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites
    • Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
    • DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
    • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

    It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingl and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.

