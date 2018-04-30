Luxury Women's Hospital Opens In Dallas

Medical City Dallas has opened a new, $125 million Women's Hospital to serve women with a wide variety of complex health-care needs, from maternity to gynecology and cancer care. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Women's health took the spotlight Monday as Medical City Dallas unveiled its new luxury women's hospital, designed for a range of health-care needs, from cancer care to pregnancies.



The expansion adds five floors to the current hospital and features 222 private rooms, which include 24 modern labor and delivery rooms, 4 new C-section operating rooms and 84 Level IV, the highest level Neonatal Intensive Care Unit rooms.



Administrators said they looked at what women expect and demand when it comes to health-care.



"They're expecting the very best clinically so that's a a given. What they're looking for on top of that is what shapes the actual experience beyond the clinical," said Laura Swaney, Vice President of Women's and Children's Services.



Some of the patient room features include separate room for family’s overnight stays, easy access to nursery on same floor, refrigerators in each room, upscale linens, Ipad stations at the bedside, skyline views of downtown Dallas and a breast pump for every room.



"Every piece of that experience was truly hand selected based upon what we know women want when delivering a baby," said Swaney.



The hospital is also now the only place in North Texas with a fetal care center, which includes surgeons who are experienced in performing procedures and operations on a fetus.



"A majority of our patients were traveling great distances to be cared for. They were away from their family and the logistical challenges were extraordinary, said Dr. Timothy Crombleholme, director of fetal care center.



The $125 million Women’s Hospital is part of Medical City Healthcare’s major capital investment initiative of more than $1.7 billion spent or committed over five years.

