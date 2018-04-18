Local Museums Build Sensory Experience For Autistic Children

In collaboration with Texas Woman's University, local museums and cultural events centers offer sensory experiences for children on the autism spectrum. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas brings modern art to life for thousands of visitors every year.







Wednesday, the art museum brought art to life for dozens of children with autism and other sensory processing disorders.



Texas Woman's University is working with some of the most prominent local art and nature organizations to expose children on the autism spectrum and their families to sensory-friendly experiences.



Sensory stations, mixed among sculptures like George Segal's rush hour allowed children and their families or caregivers to experience art in a safe, comfortable environment.

"A lot of families need a place where they can feel they're in a judgment free area," said Dr. Tina Fletcher, an associate professor at TWU.



Dr. Fletcher's research focuses on the impact of art making on occupational therapy clients and their caregivers, and on improving participation in cultural arts and entertainment venues for visitors with special needs.



"A lot of times, the parents are tasked with managing their child's behavior and now, they can come to a place and just have a good time," said Dr. Fletcher.

The next sensory friendly event Saturday, April 28th at Dallas Museum of Art.