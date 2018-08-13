Free Back-to-School Immunizations Fair Scheduled for Tuesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Back To School

Back To School

What You Need To Know About The New School Year

Free Back-to-School Immunizations Fair Scheduled for Tuesday

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago

    The Dallas Police Department is hosting a back-to-school immunizations fair Tuesday morning that is free and open to the public.

    It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at George W. Truett Elementary School at 1811 Gross Road in Dallas, police said.

    Children 18 and younger who meet one of the criteria listed below may be eligible to receive vaccines through the Texas Vaccines for Children Program:

    -Eligible for participation in the Medicaid program

    -Enrolled in the Children’s Health Insurance Program

    -American Indian or Alaska Native as defined by 25 U.S.C. 1603

    Children who attend the fair can also get free backpacks, hot dogs and chips.

