Fifth Flu-Related Death Reported in Dallas County This Season - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fifth Flu-Related Death Reported in Dallas County This Season

Published at 9:00 PM CST on Dec 28, 2017

    NBC 5 News

    Dallas County health officials confirmed Thursday that two more people have died from the flu.

    Five flu-related deaths have been reported so far this season in Dallas County, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

    One of the recent victims was a 59-year-old Dallas resident and the other was a 81-year-old resident of Irving.

    Additional identifying information is not provided by the health department.

    Texas has the most flu activity across the country, according to a new report released this week by Walgreens.

    The report tracks retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgrees locations nationwide.

