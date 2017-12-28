Dallas County health officials confirmed Thursday that two more people have died from the flu.

Five flu-related deaths have been reported so far this season in Dallas County, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

One of the recent victims was a 59-year-old Dallas resident and the other was a 81-year-old resident of Irving.

Additional identifying information is not provided by the health department.

Texas has the most flu activity across the country, according to a new report released this week by Walgreens.

The report tracks retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgrees locations nationwide.