Feeling Sick? DFW Ranks 7th in Nation for Flu Activity

Texas has the most flu activity across the country, according to a new report just released by Walgreens.

The pharmacy chain released it's flu index for week ending December 23rd.

The report tracks retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgrees locations nationwide.

You can see the full list broken down by states as well as markets below.

Top 10 States with Flu Activity

Texas

Arkansas Tennessee West Virginia Nebraska Iowa Idaho Missouri Oklahoma North Carolina

Top 10 Markets with Flu Activity

Tyler-Longview(Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas Houston, Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark. San Antonio, Texas Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark.

You can view the interactive map from Walgreens HERE.

