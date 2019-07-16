Students Develop Device to Aid Surgeons in Femur Procedure

A procedure that has troubled doctors for years may have a solution, thanks to some unlikely inventors, Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

A procedure that has troubled doctors for years may have a solution, thanks to some unlikely inventors. Five undergraduate students at Rice University created a medical device that allows doctors to fix fractured bones in less time, using fewer X-rays.

Ashvin K. Dewan, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has been there. A patient is in the emergency room, and he's called in to fix their broken femur. It's a rush against time, "So the stress is building."

But when it comes to a long bone surgery, time isn't on his side. The surgery involves placing a rod in the patient's leg and securing the rod through a hole at the bottom. That means drilling blind through hard bone.

"It's kind of like threading a needle with thread, but the only difference is you're trying to thread the needle from 50 feet away," Dewan said.

Currently doctors use a series of X-rays to help them find the hole in the rod, but it's a time-consuming process.

"As I'm taking these multiple X-rays, the pressure is mounting," Dewan said.

It exposes patients and staff to more radiation, and then there's the risk of missing.

"I was just like, 'There needs to be a better way to do this,'" Dewan said.

So Dewan turned to an unlikely group: five undergraduate students at his alma mater, Rice University.

"It was many, many weeks of getting better and better and better," said Ian Frankel, a Rice University senior and mechanical engineering major.

The students invented a device that locates the hole in the rod by detecting magnetic fields.

Dewan said he believed it could shorten the process by 60% to 80%, saving valuable time -- when it matters most.

"So I think that's a substantial improvement in the existing process and I think it really could benefit the patient," Dewan said.

Two of the students will continue to develop their device after graduation. They hope to apply for FDA approval after that.

