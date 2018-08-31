A Denton County family who lost a loved one to heroin hopes sharing his story will make a difference. The Roland family organized an overdose awareness event in Denton. (Published 2 hours ago)

Family Uses Pain of Loss to Overdose to Help Others

Several events were scheduled across North Texas Friday, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. A Denton County family is sharing the story of their grief over losing a son and brother to heroin.

By telling that story, they hope to make a difference.

“Randy was a fantastic kid,” said Sharon Roland. “He was happy, witty, smart, very popular in school."

Speaking of a child in the past tense is something no parent should have to do.

“I think all parents would say it's your worst nightmare,” she said.

Randy Roland worked in addiction research and counseling. Two years ago, he overdosed on heroin and fentanyl. He was just 32.

“It was always made to feel like it was a matter of choice and willpower,” said Sarah Roland, Randy’s sister. “And that's not how it is for an addict."

Addiction, which Randy's family says started at age 15 after the sudden death of his father, from heart failure.

“Randy just never seemed to be able to get past the pain,” said his mother. “Or to find peace after that."

Randy turned to alcohol and drugs, she said. In search of comfort. Ironically, his mother said Roland’s professional goal since his undergraduate days at Texas Tech was to use his own experiences and education to help others battling drug and alcohol addiction.

After Randy’s death, in April of 2016, the Rolands turned their grief into advocacy. They recently donated the life-saving drug Narcan to schools in Denton. They organized the first-ever North Texas Overdose Awareness Day event, featuring resources for people battling addiction and loss, and their families.

“The seriousness of the drugs showing up in this area has steadily increased over the past five or six years,” said George Roland, Randy’s brother. In fact, he and Sarah are both criminal defense attorneys in Denton. Both see the crushing impact of addiction on a daily basis. They also see hope through resources available, including the Denton County drug court.

The Rolands hope by sharing Randy's story they can help other families avoid the pain theirs still feels.

“To try and make something positive out of it is something we wanted to do,” said Sharon. “And we want to continue Randy's passion for this."

You can learn more about the International Overdose Awareness Day by clicking here.