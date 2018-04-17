Discard Unwanted or Expired Prescription Medications for Free - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Discard Unwanted or Expired Prescription Medications for Free

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 28

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News

    You can safely discard any unwanted pills from your home free of charge and with no questions asked at an upcoming event.

    The Dallas Area Drug Prevention Partnership and the Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at eleven locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

    Check your cabinets for potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs and return them to any of the sites below:

    Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Academy
    1700 E. Camp Wisdom Rd.
    Dallas, TX 75241

    Woodrow Wilson High School
    100 S. Glasow Dr.
    Dallas, TX 75214

    L.V. Stockard Middle School
    2300 S. Ravinia Dr.
    Dallas, TX 75211

    Richland College
    12800 Abrams Rd.
    Dallas, TX 75243

    Comstock Middle School
    7044 Hodde St.
    Dallas, TX 75217

    Dan F. Long Middle School
    2525 Frankford Rd.
    Dallas, TX 75287

    Highland Park DPS
    4700 Drexel Dr.
    Highland Park, TX 75205

    University Park Police Dept.
    3800 University Blvd.
    University Park, TX 75205

    Farmers Branch Police Dept.
    3723 Valley View Ln.
    Farmers Branch, TX 75244

    Dallas PD North East Substation
    9915 Northwest Highway
    Dallas, TX 75238

    Bachman Lake Library
    9480 Webb Chapel Rd.
    Dallas, TX 75220

    MORE: DrugFreeDallas.org

