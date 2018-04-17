Discard Unwanted or Expired Prescription Medications for Free

You can safely discard any unwanted pills from your home free of charge and with no questions asked at an upcoming event.
The Dallas Area Drug Prevention Partnership and the Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at eleven locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Check your cabinets for potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs and return them to any of the sites below:
Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Academy
1700 E. Camp Wisdom Rd.
Dallas, TX 75241
Woodrow Wilson High School
100 S. Glasow Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
L.V. Stockard Middle School
2300 S. Ravinia Dr.
Dallas, TX 75211
Richland College
12800 Abrams Rd.
Dallas, TX 75243
Comstock Middle School
7044 Hodde St.
Dallas, TX 75217
Dan F. Long Middle School
2525 Frankford Rd.
Dallas, TX 75287
Highland Park DPS
4700 Drexel Dr.
Highland Park, TX 75205
University Park Police Dept.
3800 University Blvd.
University Park, TX 75205
Farmers Branch Police Dept.
3723 Valley View Ln.
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Dallas PD North East Substation
9915 Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75238
Bachman Lake Library
9480 Webb Chapel Rd.
Dallas, TX 75220
MORE: DrugFreeDallas.org