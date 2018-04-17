Discard Unwanted or Expired Prescription Medications for Free

You can safely discard any unwanted pills from your home free of charge and with no questions asked at an upcoming event.

The Dallas Area Drug Prevention Partnership and the Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at eleven locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Check your cabinets for potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs and return them to any of the sites below:



Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Academy

1700 E. Camp Wisdom Rd.

Dallas, TX 75241

Woodrow Wilson High School

100 S. Glasow Dr.

Dallas, TX 75214

L.V. Stockard Middle School

2300 S. Ravinia Dr.

Dallas, TX 75211

Richland College

12800 Abrams Rd.

Dallas, TX 75243

Comstock Middle School

7044 Hodde St.

Dallas, TX 75217

Dan F. Long Middle School

2525 Frankford Rd.

Dallas, TX 75287

Highland Park DPS

4700 Drexel Dr.

Highland Park, TX 75205

University Park Police Dept.

3800 University Blvd.

University Park, TX 75205

Farmers Branch Police Dept.

3723 Valley View Ln.

Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Dallas PD North East Substation

9915 Northwest Highway

Dallas, TX 75238

Bachman Lake Library

9480 Webb Chapel Rd.

Dallas, TX 75220

MORE: DrugFreeDallas.org

