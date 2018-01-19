Dallas County Health and Human Services Department confirms Friday two additional flu-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Officials said the latest deaths involve patients who were 81 and 17, both were high-risk with underlying health conditions. Further details about the patients has not been disclosed.

The latest deaths bring the North Texas total number of deaths to 57 after two new deaths were reported in Tarrant County Friday afternoon. There have been 40 reported deaths in Dallas County, eight in Tarrant County, six in Collin County and three in Denton County.



Influenza Surveillance Report (Week Ending Jan. 13, 2018)

Click on each state for more information. Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Nina Lin/NBC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season nationwide is far worse than what they saw last year at this time.

Last year, 12 states had widespread cases, but this year the flu is widespread throughout the continental United States including Alaska. Hawaii is the only state without widespread flu, through the latest data from the CDC for the week ending Jan. 6.

More than 400 people have died from the flu around the country.