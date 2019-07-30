Colon Cancer Affects Young People Too

Doctors are warning about a rise in colorectal cancer in younger adults and the culprit may be the food choices young people are making. (Published 2 hours ago)

Doctors are warning about a rise in colorectal cancer in younger adults and the culprit may be the food choices young people are making.

Laying off all tobacco products, staying physically active, limiting how much alcohol you consume and eating a healthy diet are all said to be good ways to ward off cancer.

Stacy Crabb says she did all those things but still was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

"I was shocked at it actually! It doesn't run in my family, I live a healthy lifestyle, I didn't think I had symptoms so I was totally shocked," said Crabb.

Apple Contractors Found Listening In on Siri Conversations

Apple has long touted its commitment to protecting customer data, but according to a new report from The Guardian, humans are listening in on conversations with Apple's voice assistant Siri. According to an anonymous whistleblower, Apple contractors regularly eavesdrop on recordings with medical information, drug deals and even intimate moments. (Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019)

Stacy is one of thousands of Americans under the age of 50 diagnosed with colorectal cancer every year.

Doctors aren't certain of the reason behind the increase, but have a pretty good guess.

"We seem to think that obesity, physical inactivity and a poor diet tend to really contribute the increase of colorectal incidence in people younger than the age of 50," said Dr. Farshid Araghizadeh, surgeon and colorectal cancer specialist at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants.

The good news is there are better ways to treat the cancer.

It's best when found early. Doctors can use special technology to find the affected parts of the colon and remove it out, often times with minimally invasive surgery.

"It makes it so much easier and so much safer for our patients and it has allowed us to improve our outcomes," said Dr. Araghizadeh.

More Than 100 Million Affected by Capital One Breach

Capital One says a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit. (Published Monday, July 29, 2019)

The key though is catching it early which means getting regular colonscopies.

Even though Crabb didn't have any risk factors, she still went in, on the advice of a friend, for her first colonscopy when she turned 50.

"She had always encouraged me that it really isn't a big deal with you think about that you won't have cancer. You will just have an inconvenient evening," said Crabb.

It was life saving decision facing younger and younger Americans.

Developing Car Crashes Into Creek Along LBJ Freeway in Coppell

The recommended age to begin colonoscopies is 45, but if you have a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps, doctors say you should get screened earlier.