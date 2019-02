Texas is experiencing a high level of influenza-like illness (ILI) the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

New York City and 29 states are also experiencing a high activity level of ILI.

The map shows the influenza season for week 7, which ended Saturday Feb. 16.

The District of Columbia and 11 states are experiencing moderate ILI activity.

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

Prosecutors unveiled the full statement in court on Thursday against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in a bid for publicity. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

Six states have low ILI activity and three states have minimal ILI activity.