Ninth, Tenth Flu Related Deaths Confirmed in Dallas County

In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot from a vaccine vial at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. Preliminary figures released Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, suggest this winter’s vaccine is 47 percent effective overall in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a patient to the doctor's office - an improvement from the previous year.

The ninth and tenth flu-related deaths in Dallas County have been confirmed by the Dallas County Health and Human Services Friday.

DCHHS said the ninth person was 78 years old and the tenth person was 88 years old.

“We cannot predict the intensity, severity or duration of the flu season from year to year,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, Dallas County health authority/medical director. “The best way to protect yourself and others is to get your seasonal flu shot.”

Flu vaccines for children are available at six immunization clinics.

DCHHS is extending free flu vaccinations to adults and seniors while supplies last.

They are available Monday through Friday at the Main DCHHS Building, 2377 N. Stemmons Fwy, First Floor, Dallas, TX 75207. They are also available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Eastfield College Pleasant Grove Campus, 802 S. Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75217.

The flu vaccine provided by DCHHS is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

DCHHS clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and appointments are not required. For more information, call 214-819-2162.