5 Texas Garden Trends You'll See in 2018

With warmer weather just around the corner, now is the time to lay the groundwork for a stunning spring garden. Here's what will be big in the garden in 2018.
Water you doing?
This year brings water to the forefront, with 2017 marking the third-warmest year on record for the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
With what seems like increasingly unpredictable weather patterns -- plus the 2017 Texas Water Development Board's plan calling for increased conservation practices to meet the demands of our rapidly growing population -- it's important to design landscapes resistant to both flood and drought conditions without losing aesthetic appeal.
