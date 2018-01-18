5 Texas Garden Trends You'll See in 2018

With warmer weather just around the corner, now is the time to lay the groundwork for a stunning spring garden. Here's what will be big in the garden in 2018. (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

Water you doing?



This year brings water to the forefront, with 2017 marking the third-warmest year on record for the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



With what seems like increasingly unpredictable weather patterns -- plus the 2017 Texas Water Development Board's plan calling for increased conservation practices to meet the demands of our rapidly growing population -- it's important to design landscapes resistant to both flood and drought conditions without losing aesthetic appeal.

