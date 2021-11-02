Where to Find Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Ages 5-11 in North Texas

Now that the FDA and CDC have authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11, many parents are wondering where they need to go to get vaccinations for their children.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday afternoon that it plans to post a list of providers, including county health departments and pharmacies, on its website on Wednesday.

In Dallas County, the public health department said staffers were undergoing training on smaller pediatric doses and new syringes Tuesday and that they would be ready to begin administering vaccines at the main office on Wednesday. The county health department said it received its initial shipment of vaccines and that it expects to receive nearly 7,000 doses this week.

Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said his department will begin limited appointments to administer vaccines to young kids Wednesday, with plans to ramp up soon.

"This is our pathway to getting back to some normalcy," Huang said.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department said it received its initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine on Tuesday, though it didn't say when it would be ready to begin administering to children ages 5-11.

The TCPH also said parents can schedule vaccinations through pharmacies and participating pediatricians (not all pediatricians are able to safely store the vaccine). Tarrant County plans to update its website to include all local health providers that are expected to be giving the vaccine. Those providers can be found at tarrantcounty.com/vaccinefinder.

Cook Children's Medical Center also received a shipment of the vaccine Tuesday. The hospital said it has enough doses to vaccinate about 3,000 children and that it plans to soon announce details of a mass vaccination clinic to be held with Cook patients and those with existing MyCookChildren's accounts. Those families will be contacted directly and there is no need for families to call to schedule appointments with Cook Children's. All scheduling will occur through their MyCookChildren’s account and details, including the schedule for the vaccination clinics, will be posted on CookChildrens.org.

Collin County Public Health said on its website it would update its plan once the pediatric vaccines were approved. As of Tuesday night, that page has not been updated.

Denton County Public Health had not updated its information Tuesday night after the CDC gave final emergency use authorization to the vaccine.



Viles with orange caps designate pediatric doses. Pfizer doses will be given to children using a smaller needle and will have one-third the amount of medicine as adult doses, which come in viles with a purple cap.

Children ages 5-11 will require two doses administered three weeks apart, meaning children vaccinated by Veterans Day would be fully vaccinated by Christmas Eve.

A nationwide list of vaccine providers can be found at vaccines.gov.