Victory Park Businesses Brace for Impact of Coronavirus Concerns, Suspended Sports’ Seasons

There is concern among some Victory Park businesses after both the NBA and NHL made the difficult decision to temporarily postpone their seasons amid concerns of coronavirus.

“It’s going to affect us pretty bad,” said Heather Walls, a server and bartender at L’Italiano Bistro Bar across the street from the American Airlines Center. “It’s kind of a shock.”

Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks’ fans have proven to be a critical lifeline for the family-owned Italian restaurant.

“That’s our main business,” she said. “We are opened and literally packed two or three hours before the game and after the game.”

The bistro along with others businesses in Victory Park are bracing for the impact postponed sports seasons will have on their bottom lines, all as they try to keep customers and employees healthy.

“We did start taking temperatures of our employees today,” said Taryn Anderson, co-owner of Hatchways Café and co-working space as well as Billy Can Can Saloon restaurant down the road.

Anderson showed NBC 5 the process of using a no-contact thermometer on an employee who had been running errands.

“You just put it right in front of her forehead. (temperature reading) 98.3 so Emily is good to stay at work today,” said Anderson.

Fliers are also being posted on their doors informing customers of the steps they are taking to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Deep cleanings are also being increased in an effort to keep COVID-19 away and their doors open.

“We want to take these precautionary measures to make sure our facilities are safe for people to come in,” she said.

Anderson estimates the basketball and hockey season-postponement will reduce their revenue between 30-40% in the next several weeks.

“That means we just have to be really smart about labor costs,” she said.

Anderson hopes there may be a way for small businesses to receive subsidies.