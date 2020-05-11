UT Dallas Uses 3D Printer to Make Ventilator Valves, Testing Swabs, Protective Equipement

Researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas are 3D printing equipment to help address potential supply shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to UT Dallas, researchers have 3D-printed a ventilator part, and they are working to manufacture testing swabs and personal protective equipment in a campus lab.

The valves are called positive end-expiratory pressure valves, and they are disposable parts used inside ventilators to ensure that a patient's lungs retain some air and do not collapse when exhaling. A new valve is needed for each patient.

UT Dallas researchers began developing the valves in March to address concerns about shortages of ventilators during COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to be able to use 3D-printing technology to manufacture equipment that could save the lives of COVID-19 patients and protect the health care workers caring for them,” Dr. Walter Voit, associate professor in the Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, said.

The UT Dallas team is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to distribute the valves to hospitals that need the device.