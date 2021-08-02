Use of Antibody Treatment Increases as COVID-19 Cases Climb

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, so does the use of experimental therapies.

Scientists now say they've proved monoclonal antibodies can help keep some COVID-19 sufferers from becoming hospitalized.

"This is a game-changer," said principal investigator at Baylor Scott & White Research Institute Dr. Robert Gottlieb, "But a lot of people still don't know about it."

Dr. Gottlieb has been leading the health care system's clinical trials involving synthetic monoclonal antibodies, explained on this U.S. Health and Human Services website.

After months of clinical trials, Gottlieb and his colleagues published this study just a few weeks ago.

"What we found is by giving these antibodies for mild to moderate symptoms as an outpatient, we can prevent patients that have risk factors from progressing to need hospitalization," said Gottlieb.

The hour-long infusion has to be given to the patient in the first few days of his or her illness, otherwise, it won't do much good.

The lab-made antibodies are designed to attack the virus early, boosting your own immune response.

It's authorized for people who have at least one underlying health condition, like being overweight, or over the age of 65.

Hospital systems across North Texas have hundreds of doses in stock.

Dr. Glenn Hardesty of Texas Health Prosper, says the use of the infusions tripled during the month of July.

He said that while it's a tool, it's not a treatment and the best way to beat COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

"We don't have a magic bullet for COVID other than vaccination," said Dr. Hardesty.

The Texas Department of State Health Services maps out where to find the therapy, but you will need a doctor's referral.

Gottlieb recommends anyone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 ask their doctor if they qualify for a monoclonal antibody infusion.