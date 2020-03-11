Ursuline Academy, St. Rita Catholic School Cancel Classes Wednesday

Ursuline Academy of Dallas and St. Rita Catholic School have both canceled classes Wednesday.

Ursuline Academy said they were informed early Wednesday morning that a "member of our extended school community" is presumed positive for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Ursuline Academy will be closed today and the school will undergo a thorough cleaning," the school said on Facebook.

St. Rita Catholic School said classes are canceled Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

Parents, out of an abundance of caution, school is closed today, March 11. Please see your email and text for more details. Posted by St. Rita Catholic School on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Alvarado ISD is also closed Wednesday due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.