Ursuline Academy, St. Rita Catholic School Cancel Classes Wednesday

A member of Ursuline Academy's "extended school community" is presumed positive for COVID-19.

Ursuline Academy of Dallas and St. Rita Catholic School have both canceled classes Wednesday.

Ursuline Academy said they were informed early Wednesday morning that a "member of our extended school community" is presumed positive for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Ursuline Academy will be closed today and the school will undergo a thorough cleaning," the school said on Facebook.

St. Rita Catholic School said classes are canceled Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

Parents, out of an abundance of caution, school is closed today, March 11. Please see your email and text for more details.

Alvarado ISD is also closed Wednesday due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Classes Canceled at Alvarado ISD Due to Possible Coronavirus Exposure

