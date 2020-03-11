Classes Canceled at Alvarado ISD Due to Possible Coronavirus Exposure

Wednesday classes have been canceled at Alvarado ISD after a person in the community was told to self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.

An individual in the Alvarado Elementary North community has been told to self-quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19 at a doctor's office where they are employed, the district said in a Facebook post.

"Because of the late notification we have been unable to verify what kind of contact was made in the doctor’s office so at this time, in an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel school Wednesday," the post said. "This will allow our personnel to gather more information about the severity of the exposure and make a more educated decision about the rest of the week."

"Again, this is out of an abundance of caution. There has not been a confirmed case, only exposure by an employee of a doctor's office."

