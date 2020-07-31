TWU Library to Add Pandemic Voices Collection

Texas Woman's University is collecting writings in multiple forms as part of a new collection chronicling stories throughout the pandemic.

The name of the collection is called "Voices of the Coronavirus Pandemic: The Chancellor Carine M. Geyten Collection at Texas Woman's University."

The project is being undertaken by the Special Collections Division of TWU's Libraries and the university's Jane Nelson Institute for Women's Leadership. Together, they will maintain and make available to students, scholars and others materials related to the pandemic.

The collection will include personal narratives, journals, letters, diaries, op-ed pieces, essays, poems, creative works in fiction or drama or other genres, songs, audio recordings, videos and films, photographs, drawings or other expressions regarding the pandemic in any medium.

“The intent here is to gather as many voices on the topic as possible,” said Phyllis Bridges, a TWU Cornaro professor in the English, Speech and Foreign Languages Department and the project’s coordinator. “Those who have worked at the forefront of the pandemic, including health professionals, social workers, first responders, laboratory professionals, therapists and others obviously have experiences to share that will reveal realities of the crisis and offer reflections on this challenging human experience.”

The writings will not be limited to the TWU community, as it is inviting everyone to share their contributions by submitting their materials beginning on July 31 on its website.