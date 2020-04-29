Twins Launch Candy Business to Benefit Food Bank

Twin sisters in Fort Worth turned a cooking experience with their mom into a money-making venture for the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Twelve-year-olds Claire and Catherine McKnight started making turtles, a pecan, chocolate and caramel treat, to give to family as everyone hunkers down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Friends got wind of it, offered to buy the girls’ turtles and the business C.C. Treats was next.

Mom Allison McKnight used the experience to teach her daughters the basics of operating a business: buying materials, the costs of making the turtles, and even creating their own logo.

The turtles started selling with the speed of a hare, and have racked up almost $2,000 in sales, so far.

The sisters, though, aren’t keeping any of the money. All proceeds are going to the Tarrant Area Food Bank. They'll present the check to the food bank on Thursday.

“If you can feed your family, you should think of other families too,” Claire said in a news release from the food bank. “Lots of people are losing their jobs right now, and I guarantee people are hungry,” she continued.

And the need is great. TAFB is now distributing 1 million meals per week. There’s been a 65% increase in weekly meal distribution compared to pre-COVID19 numbers. An average of 60 mobile events (mobile food pantries, senior share pantries, and special distribution events) occur every week along with serving the nonprofit's regular partner agencies.