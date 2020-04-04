coronavirus

Third TSA Screening Officer at DFW Airport Tests Positive for COVID-19

The screening officer last worked at the airport Monday and was assigned to checkpoint C21

Three Transportation Security Administrative screening officers who work at DFW International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.

The third officer last worked at the airport Monday and was assigned to Checkpoint C21 on the 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. shift, according to the TSA.

Of the two other officers who tested positive, one last worked March 25 at Terminal E18 on the 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. shift, and the other was last at work March 22 at D18 on the 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. shift.

The officers may have gone through other areas of the airport, according to the TSA.

The agency does not list any positive tests at Dallas Love Field.

Airports have seen dramatic dropoffs in passenger numbers since the spread of the new coronavirus has prompted travel advisories and canceled flights.

TSA reported 2,280,522 total travelers through its checkpoints on March 1, slightly below the 2,301,439 reported the same weekday last year. But by April 1, that number was 136,023, down from 2,151,626 in 2019.

DFW Airport has closed some American Airlines ticket counters, restaurants and shops, as well as eight TSA checkpoints.

