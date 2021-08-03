Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Health Officials to Hold Press Conference Wednesday Amid COVID-19 Surge

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Texas, state health officials are holding a press conference Wednesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced it would provide a media briefing on "what the latest data and science tell us about COVID-19."

The two officials speaking are Jennifer Shuford, Chief State Epidemiologist, and Saroj Rai, Senior Scientific Advisor.

Amid the latest increase in hospitalizations, the DSHS told hospitals is no longer providing funding for temporary emergency hospital staff.

