Texas Could Receive Nearly 225K Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Within Weeks

Nearly 225,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine could arrive in Texas as soon as the week of Dec. 14, the state health department says.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 224,250 doses of the vaccine will be shipped within weeks to 109 hospitals in 34 counties across the state.

#COVID19TX Vaccine Distribution Update. DSHS submitted the first week's allocation of the #COVID19 vaccine to the @CDCgov.



Learn more about this allocation and Texas' guiding principles for distributing the vaccine: https://t.co/XOI013e6XK#HealthyTexas

While the supply is limited, DSHS noted that it would be the first of "many vaccine allocations to come." The number of vaccines going to each county was based on the number of health care workers who could be vaccinated quickly and the storage capacity of each location.

In trials, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 and, in addition, appeared to fend off severe disease.

The first shipments are expected to be part of the 1.4 million doses Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) said are headed to the state.

Texas will initially allocate COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria: