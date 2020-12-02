1.4 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Headed to Texas This Month: Gov. Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are headed to the Lone Star State this month.

Abbott said the vaccines, the initial allotment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, should begin arriving the week of Dec. 14 and that additional allotments may be made later in the month.

The statement from the governor's office did not say which vaccine, or vaccines, would be sent to Texas.

Once received, the vaccines will be distributed to qualifying providers across the state who will administer these immunizations based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel and released last month.

Texas will initially allocate COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:

Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.

Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.

Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.

Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.

Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.

Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

"The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," said Abbott. "As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Increased allotments of the vaccine are expected in January and in the following months, the governor's office said in a statement.