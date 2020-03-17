Telemedicine Emerging as a Necessity in the Fight Against Coronavirus

Here's a big on a lot of minds right now -- how are people able to see a doctor, when social distancing has become the norm?

The answer is telemedicine, where people are using technology to virtually visit the doctor.

Right now, the industry is booming in popularity.

Telemedicine allows people to virtually see a doctor through video call on their phone using a smartphone app or on the computer through a website.

While it used to be more for convenience a few months ago, doctors say now it's become a necessity.

Dallas-based physician, Dr. Jelani Ingram of Bishop Arts Wellness and Recovery, has been doing telemedicine for another company for 7 years now. He used to average about 10 to 15 visits per day.

Now, he says he's doing video calls with up to 50 patients per day, some late into the night -- most calling about COVID-19.

“I think I went to sleep at 2 a.m. last night," Ingram said. "We have normal healthcare that we’re also doing, not just COVID-19. I take calls for urinary tract infections and sinus infections. We fill medications.”

While some are just looking for reassurance, Ingram says he's also helping to ease the pressures off emergency rooms from those with milder symptoms, who need to remain in self-quarantine to prevent the spread.

He's also helping to filter out other illnesses to help prevent hospitals from being inundated with patients not related to COVID-19.

“This is allergy season as well, this is strep season and this is flu season," said Ingram. "Let’s not forget the other coronaviruses that cause the common cold. So there’s other factors that need to be at play when we’re talking about how extreme or high panic someone should be.”

Remedy, an Austin-based telemedicine company, is also seeing a huge increase in demand.

"We just reviewed data from last year and our video visit volume is up four to five times from this time last year, and climbing," said Justin Jaksha, COO of Remedy. "We don't believe we're anywhere near the peak yet. We're a 24/7 service and visits are rolling in well past midnight.

We did a mock visit with Dr. Jeremy Gabrysch, founder and CEO of Remedy. He goes over symptoms, temperatures and can even checks the heart rate on your iWatch.

“Sometimes people worry about it because they think, 'Oh, well the doctor might need to listen to my lungs or I don’t know if the doctor can really evaluate me.' But the truth is, we can tell so much just by looking at a patient and talking to them," he said.

Remedy requires the patient to book an appointment first on their website and presents a survey to patients, which helps screen for COVID-19 symptoms. Some appointments are available as soon as the next 20 minutes but you can also schedule in advance for later in the day, the next day or even late at night.

“It is so important for keeping sick people at home so if they’re not that sick they can use telemedicine, talk to a doctor, and get some reassurance. And if they don’t have the virus, then it’s really good too -- because it keeps them home and away from other sick people,"

Remedy does house calls as well, but only for issues not related to coronavirus. Any COVID-19 patients will be seen via video call.

And while testing for COVID-19 is not yet available for those house visits, Jaksha said they are working to have tests soon to help health authorities safely and efficiently track COVID-19 cases.

"House calls are crucial for other patients, too because we can do stitches, strep tests, and IV fluids for those that don't have flu or COVID-19 symptoms, but don't want to go somewhere where they'd risk exposure," Jaksha said.

Texas Health Resources also has a mobile unit for house calls called DispatchHealth, which is seeing an increase in calls.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand, with requests for care up 40% nationally," DispatchHealth said in a statement. "Our goal is to keep the most vulnerable patients home and out of crowded environments and, with our model, DispatchHealth is uniquely positioned to help do that. We intend to see anyone and everyone who requests and needs care. As long as our teams and others have appropriate protective personnel equipment, we will visit, evaluate, and ensure patients recover at home or escalate to a higher level of care if needed. We have ordered tests for COVID-19, but like many providers, we don't yet have that capability and hope to soon."

Medical City also has a virtual care program that you can access through any device.

Health insurance coverage

Many health insurance companies use different telemedicine options for their customers and all video calls are usually free if covered by your insurance.

If your health insurance does not cover telemedicine or if you don't have insurance, many companies offer services for a flat rate. Remedy does video calls for $49. Others will make house-visits for between $75 to $150 or more dollars. Do some research and determine which option is best for you.

And if you're worried about wait times, doctors say to be patient. While call volumes are up, companies are working to accommodate as many people as possible.

"We have more patients than ever who are trying telehealth and video visits and are surprised at how effective it is," Jaksha said. "Even with the longer wait times from this surge, our patients seem to be appreciative of the convenience. And, from an insurance standpoint, it's really simple."