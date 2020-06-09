coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 64 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 6 Deaths in Arlington, Fort Worth

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County reaches 6,433 with 184 deaths

By Frank Heinz

Tarrant County is reporting 64 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with three deaths in Arlington and three deaths in Fort Worth. The latest deaths bring the county's total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 184.

The deceased include a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth, and a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, all from Arlington.  All had underlying health conditions.

The 64 new cases announced Tuesday bring the county's total number of cases to 6,433. According to Tarrant County Public Health, an estimated 2,864 people in the county have recovered from the virus leaving 3,385 people with active infections.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The county currently reports 2,000 available hospital beds, 399 available ventilators; of the 3,385 active cases, 178 of those people are hospitalized.

