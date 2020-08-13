Tarrant County Reports 355 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 8 More Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 355 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with the deaths of eight more people. Meanwhile, the county's 7-day and 14-day averages continue to decline.

The latest deaths include three women from Fort Worth in their 80s, one woman from Fort Worth in her 70s, a man from Grapevine in his 70s, a man from Azle in his 60s, a woman from Kennedale in her 60s and a man from Fort Worth in his 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Of the 355 cases reported Thursday, data from the county health department indicates 333 are confirmed and 22 are probable.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases last week at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 33,403 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,726 probable cases for a total of 35,129.

The county's 7-day average to 404 cases, the lowest since early July; the 14-day average dropped to 522 cases per day. Both averages have dropped for three days straight.

The county is also reporting more than 775 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 25,045. There are currently an estimated 9,642 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 69% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.