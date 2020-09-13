Tarrant County Reports 314 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

Health officials in Tarrant County reported 314 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday and two additional coronavirus-related deaths.

Of the 314 cases reported Sunday, 294 were confirmed and 20 were probable, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

The county began to report both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 41,567 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,887 probable cases for a total of 44,567 cases.

The county is also reporting another 382 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 39,380. There are currently an estimated 4,471 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 201 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 4% of capacity. A month ago, on Aug. 12 COVID-19 patients occupied about 8% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.