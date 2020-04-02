coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 3 More COVID-19 Deaths; Total Now at 6

tarrant county seal

Tarrant County health officials on Thursday confirmed three additional fatalities connected with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Two people were residents of Forest Hill and one was a Fort Worth resident, according to a news release by Tarrant County Public Health. County health director Vinny Taneja said all three were elderly patients with underlying health conditions and were being monitored by health care workers.

The three additional fatalities bring Tarrant County's death toll from coronavirus to six.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 1 min ago

WATCH: COVID-19 Questions? Doctors Answer Your Questions Live at 12:15 P.M.

coronavirus 14 hours ago

New Coronavirus Testing Method Arrives in North Texas

The county on Wednesday said a man from Hurst and a Fort Worth woman with coronavirus had died and confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the 291 total cases in Tarrant County, 18 people have recovered, health department statistics show.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

This article tagged under:

coronavirusTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us