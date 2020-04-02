Tarrant County Reports 3 More COVID-19 Deaths; Total Now at 6

Tarrant County health officials on Thursday confirmed three additional fatalities connected with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Two people were residents of Forest Hill and one was a Fort Worth resident, according to a news release by Tarrant County Public Health. County health director Vinny Taneja said all three were elderly patients with underlying health conditions and were being monitored by health care workers.

The three additional fatalities bring Tarrant County's death toll from coronavirus to six.

The county on Wednesday said a man from Hurst and a Fort Worth woman with coronavirus had died and confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the 291 total cases in Tarrant County, 18 people have recovered, health department statistics show.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott