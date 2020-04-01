Tarrant County Reports Two New COVID-19 Deaths, 16 New Cases

A man from Hurst and a woman from Fort Worth are Tarrant County's second and third fatalities related to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the health department says.

County officials made the announcement Wednesday, hours before they also confirmed an additional 16 new COVID-19 cases.

Both adults had underlying health conditions, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in a news release Wednesday morning. The names of the patients were not released due to privacy laws.

We regret to report the first #COVID19 fatality in the City of Fort Worth. Please see the press release below. As a City we extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/POAmr3X9v1 — Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management (@FWOEM) April 1, 2020

County health staff are investigating if the adults came into contact with other people before receiving positive COVID-19 tests, the release said. People who are found to have been in close contact with the man and woman may be isolated, monitored for symptoms and tested as needed.

"We want residents of Tarrant County to continue to be mindful of basic preventative measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses," Taneja said.

Tarrant County has so far reported 275 cases of COVID-19, including the two recent fatalities. Of the total cases, eight have so far recovered from the virus, county statistics show.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott